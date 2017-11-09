Pearson-Edexcel team visits MIUC

Islamabad :Pearson’s leading qualification brand, Edexcel’s team visited the Metropolitan International University College (MIUC), a project of Roots International Schools, says a press release.

The Pearson delegation included an International Consultant David Davies; Director Asia- Edexcel, Pamela Paul Raj; Regional Development Manager Edexcel, Faisal Mahmood; Commercial Manager Vocational Edexcel-Pakistan, Waqas alongside Mr. Usman and Mr. Omer from the Pearson-Edexcel.

David Davies enlightened the students with powerful Pearson-Edexcel presentations that helped the students to gain an insight into to how Edexcel has adopted a progressive approach with international content that allows its learners to achieve their full potential in today’s global economy.

The Edexcel delegation answered all the queries raised by the students in a very satisfactory manner and the session was very effective for the students as they were able to get information on how the examination body works. Roots International Schools has always been ahead in providing the best educational opportunities to its students. CEO of Roots International Schools and Rector Metropolitan International University College Walid Mushtaq emphasised on how such informative symposiums help the young minds to excel in their academics.

At Roots, students are encouraged to study a wide range of subjects at IGCSE level, at the same time. In order to follow a broad and balanced curriculum, many students take courses from each of the IGCSE groups (see subjects offered list), particularly if they’re aiming to go on to further education. This can lead to the award of the International Certificate of Education an additional qualification that recognizes students who pass exams in seven or more subjects, including two languages and one subject from each of the other groups. The course differs for each subject, but throughout the programme there will be a mix of assessment methods, including coursework, practical exercises, oral and listening tests, projects and written examinations.

Pearson’s leading qualification brand, Edexcel has been helping people succeed in life through learning for nearly 20 years and counting. Edexcel’s world-class academic and general qualifications include GCSEs, A levels and International GCSEs, as well as some vocational qualifications, including NVQs and functional skills. It is the United Kingdom's largest awarding organization that offers academic, vocational and work-based learning qualifications, including BTEC, Edexcel and LCCI.