Special Branch cop martyred in attack

A policeman belonging to the Special Branch was martyred when unidentified gunmen opened fire at him in an apparent targeted attack in District Central’s Shadman Town late on Tuesday night.

According to Shahrah-e-Noor Jehan SHO Amir Shah, the assailants who were riding a motorcycle opened fire at another bike rider near Makka Masjid Shadman Town and rode away.

Shah said that upon receiving the complaint, the police rushed to the spot and shifted the injured rider to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital where doctors pronounced him dead on arrival. A service card of Karachi police was found in the deceased man’s pocket showing that he was associated with the Special Branch. He was later identified as 44-year-old Naveed Akhtar, son of Abdul Majeed.

“On verification, it was confirmed that the deceased was associated with the Special Branch and he was deployed at Gadap,” Shah said.

He added that Akhtar lived in Ashraf Plaza in Shadman Town and was returning home after work when the suspects shot him. Two 9mm casings were found at the crime scene and were sent to a forensic laboratory for examination, Shah said.

Sanaullah Abbasi, the additional inspector general of police (IGP) of the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) told The News that the slain cop’s targeted murder was being investigated from all angles.

He added that the gunmen targeted the cop’s head in a sharp-shooter-like execution, but the police had also not ruled out the element of terrorism in the attack.

The fallen cop’s funeral prayers were held at Police Headquarters Garden on Wednesday. Home Minister Sohail Anwer Siyal along with additional IGPs of the Special Branch, CTD, DIGPs and other senior police officials and relatives were in attendance.

A special squad of the Karachi police presented a guard of honour and laid a floral wreath on policeman’s coffin.

Home Minister Siyal met with the heirs of the slain cops and extended his condolences to the bereaved family.

He said the Sindh Police has rendered sacrifices in the line of duty in a war against terrorists, adding that law-enforcement agencies would not allow terrorists to succeed in their nefarious designs.

Siyal assured the victim’s family of all privileges announced by the provincial government for martyrs of the police department and directed the officials concerned to complete all paperwork required for disbursement of funds immediately.