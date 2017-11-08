Wed November 08, 2017
National

OC
Our Correspondent
November 8, 2017

12 injured in North Waziristan clash

12 injured in North Waziristan clash

MIRANSHAH: Twelve people sustained injuries as two tribes clashed Tuesday over a land ownership dispute in North Waziristan, official sources said.

They said that members of two tribes in Hamzoni area in Miranshah clashed over a
land ownership dispute and attacked each-others with sticks and axes.

As many as 12 tribesmen from the two sides sustained injuries in the clash.  The injured were shifted to the District Headquarters Hospital in Miranshah, the administrative headquarters of North Waziristan.  The doctors referred two injured to a hospital in Bannu owing to their critical injuries.

