No labour room at 43 BHUs of Charsadda

PESHAWAR: Participants at a seminar on Tuesday called for setting up labour rooms as it was revealed that there was not a single labour room at 43 basic health units (BHUs) in Charsadda district.

The demand was made through a resolution forwarded on behalf of 176 leading activists representing 98,363 Users of Primary Healthcare in the catchment areas of 43 BHUs in Charsadda.

Representatives of all key stakeholders, including members provincial assembly from Charsadda, Independent Monitoring Unit, district members & Health Monitoring Committee and health officials attended the event. The participants also demanded the government to issue the notification of the seven Joint Citizen Monitoring Committees (JCMCs) established as a body to oversee and implement the agreed action plans resulting from the Community Score Card Process.

Iftikhar Ur Rahman, chief executive, Community Uplift Programme (CUP), Pakistan, briefed the participants about the Advocacy Seminar for improvement of healthcare services within the framework of CSC Methodology in Charsadda. He said such sessions were aimed at influencing key policy makers and stakeholders by using 2nd CSC results for decision making to institutionalise CSC model.