‘Teachers play vital role in character building of students’

QUETTA: The role of teachers is most important in character building of students for achieving lasting peace, tranquility, promotion of human rights and resolution of religious, political conflicts.

Addressing a training workshop titled “Insaniyt, Ikhliaqiyat and Shariyyat in Pakistan,” representatives of civil society, educationalists and scholars said the role of teachers and students was most important in promoting love, fraternity and resolving disputes in the society. The training session was organized by the University of Balochistan in collaboration with the Higher Education Commission. The speakers included Director Legislation, Parliament House Dr Kashmir, Director Higher Education Commission Balochistan, Habibullah Nasir, Dean Social Sciences Department, Balochistan University Professor Dr Abdul Ali Achakzai, Professor Muhammad Hanif Barozai, Arbab Tahir, Advocate, Munir Hussein Khattak, Farkhanda Aslam, Professor Saadat Baloch and others. The training session was attended by a large number of teachers, students and members of civil society representatives.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Kashif said character building of students could also ensure significant change in the society. He said another training session for country’s vice chancellors would be organized in Islamabad on November 20 after the conclusion of this two-day training session of students of Balochistan University and Sardar Bahadur Khan Women University.

Highlighting the importance of training sessions, the speakers stressed such sessions were need of the hour. They advocated the importance of cementing relations among government, state and educational institutes adding that protection of human life is most important. They suggested including human rights topics in curriculum. They said conflicts among students could only be resolved by judicious approach. Society could be changed by understanding the basic role of the womenfolk. The change could be started from own home, family and institutions.