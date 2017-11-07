Special steps being taken for welfare of special persons

Islamabad

Special persons, especially children, are being given health, education and training in Islamabad under the Directorate of General Special Education.

Also, special arrangements have been made in the city for special persons at parks, trade centres and metro bus service.

This was stated by Parliamentary Secretary for the Capital Administration and Development Division Maiza Hameed.

The CADD parliamentary secretary said the provision of basic amenities of life to the residents of Capital was the top most priority of the government and steps were being taken for that purpose.

She said the Capital Development Authority and Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI) were taking steps to provide recreational facilities and potable water to the residents of Capital. Maiza Hameed said to ensure clean drinking water in different sectors of Islamabad and trade centres around 37 water filtration plants had been established.

She said special instructions had been issued for regular and timely repairing and maintenance of these filters, she added. "The MCI is taking steps to provide modern facilities to the Capital adding that footpaths and passenger sheds had been reconstructed in the city.