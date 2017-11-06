‘Subsidy helps increase cotton production’

LAHORE: This year the cotton production is greater than that of the last year in the province and one of the factors is subsidy being provided under Khadam-e-Punjab Kissan Package on pesticides and fertilisers, said a spokesman for Punjab Agriculture Department here on Sunday.

The spokesman said the cotton crop remained vibrant this year because pesticides were exempted from all types of tax under the Kissan package. Moreover, subsidy is being provided on fertilisers besides free provision of seed for cotton crop in an area of 10,000 acres. This year insect and pest attack remained at economic threshold level due to timely provided guideline to farmers by the Agriculture Department, he claimed.