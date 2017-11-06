Mon November 06, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

OC
Our Correspondent
November 6, 2017

Share

Advertisement

‘Subsidy helps increase cotton production’

‘Subsidy helps increase cotton production’

LAHORE: This year the cotton production is greater  than that of the last year in the province and one of the factors is subsidy being provided under Khadam-e-Punjab Kissan Package on pesticides and fertilisers, said a spokesman for Punjab Agriculture Department here on Sunday.

The spokesman said the cotton crop remained vibrant this year because pesticides were exempted from all types of tax under the Kissan package. Moreover, subsidy is being provided on fertilisers besides free provision of seed for cotton crop in an area of 10,000 acres. This year insect and pest attack remained at economic threshold level due to timely provided guideline to farmers by the Agriculture Department, he claimed.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Advertisement