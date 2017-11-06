New students council elected

Islamabad :Federal Directorate of Education Director General Dr Hasnnat Ahmed Qureshi said that women are participating in both the arenas of academics and co curricular activities. He underscored the undeniable significance of female education as an educated woman solidifies the pillars of nation.

He alluded to a recent UN report which shows that the infant mortality rate falls higher among illiterate women. He illuminated the audience with the importance of extracurricular activities and reiterated that such activities help in the development of the well-rounded individual and is a principal goal of extracurricular activities on college and university campuses.

He further endorsed the numerous experiences these activities afford on the students i.e., the impact on students' emotional, intellectual, social, and inter-personal development. By working together with other individuals, students learn to negotiate, communicate, manage conflict, and lead others. In the end the venerable director general promised to provide the college with enhanced scholarship funds so as to cater to the student needs.

Furthermore he very generously announced the provision of a college van to assist the students coming from far flung areas. He was addressing in investiture and award ceremony of Islamabad Model College for Girls, G/10-4, here on Thursday.

This event was part of the government program to promote knowledge-based education and grooming of students to make the country developed and forward-looking. Director colleges Tariq Masood, Zulifiqar Rao and in-charge students council Shazia Wasir were also present and played a vital role for success of this graceful ceremony.

The solemn event commenced formally with recitation of Holy Quran and Naaat e Rasool Maqbool. Later on the newly elected council members took oath with the pledge of honest rendition of allotted duties.

The new executive members who took oath are as follows: Bibi Jamila (president), Laiba Khan (vice president), Mashal Khan (general secretary), Remal Shabbir (joint secretary), Noor ul Huda (Urdu debate secretary), Sarah (English debate secretary), Iqra Zulfiqar (dramatic secretary), Kainat Ramzan (sports secretary) and Iqra Shamreen (deputy sports secretary).

The function advanced with the prize distribution ceremony. The high achievers of Intermediate and Degree level were appreciated and awarded with cash prizes amid sonorous clapping. The cash prize holders were Farhat Maqbool, Ainah Mughal, Mashallah Zamzam and Warda.

The students who clinched prizes in the arena of sports were Kainat Ramzan, Saman Hassena Kinza Rahila, Komal Azeem, Safia Buksh, Khansa Nimra, Iqra Shamim, Anita Khan and Shaiza Iqra Nawab.

Earlier in her welcome address the principal, Saeeda Bibi Jadoon, appreciated the efforts put in by the teaching staff and called attention to the importance of the support and encouragement from the government sector to further enhance and develop such programs in the educational institutions. The principal also commended the efforts of the present government towards women education and empowerment thus recognising that women play a pivotal role in national reconstruction. She also thanked the director for taking out time and gracing the occasion with his presence. In the end principal presented college souvenir to chief guest.