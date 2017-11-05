Cooking becomes arduous task due to gas shortage

Rawalpindi

Residents of different localities particularly housewives have strongly protested against government claims regarding provision of natural gas with full pressure. As per routine, domestic consumers are facing difficulties in cooking because of zero gas pressure from 6:00 am to 4:00 pm in most localities of the city particularly in tail end areas, but the government is not paying any attention to resolve the issue.

The government has continuously given statements to provide full pressure gas to domestic consumers this winter but public is facing low to zero gas pressure for two months. In start of November, residents of Rawalpindi are facing zero gas pressure in day and night.

Since the start of current winter season, the low or zero gas pressure has added to the miseries of residents as they are forced to opt for other

energy options for cooking food.

The residents of Adiala Road, Al-Mumtaz Colony, Sadiqabad, Muslim Town, Munawar Colony, Jarahi, Tahli Morri, Dehri Hassanabad, Gorakhpur, Gulistan Colony, Chaklala Scheme-III, Jan Colony, Adra and Dhamial have been facing zero gas pressure from 6:00 am to 4:00 pm. On the other hand, the residents of Pirwadhai, Humak Town, Dhoke Mangtal, Dhoke Ratta, Soan, Babar Colony, Dhoke Hassu, Dhoke Illahi Bakhsh, Gulzar-i-Quaid, Khanna Dak, Muhallah Naik Alam, Dhok Kala Khan, Garibabad and several other localities are facing zero gas pressure in morning and evening.

No doubt, the Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) officials are visiting different localities to monitor gas pressure in homes, but no steps have been taken to resolve the issue.

The LPG sellers are taking full advantage of present situation and looting public with both hands. They are selling 1-kilogram LPG on different prices from Rs110 to Rs130. The woodcutters are also selling dry woods and coal on higher prices.

SNGPL Senior General Manager Muhammad Zahoor told ‘The News’ that checking officials are continuously monitoring gas pressure in homes. “The gas pressure in homes will improve soon,” he claimed.