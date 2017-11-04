Official arrested for taking bribe

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
SUKKUR: Nausharoferoz Anti-Corruption Police arrested a state officer of the Sindh Small Industries and a retired cop. Reports said that a team, led by Circle Officer Aijaz Ali Memon, raided the office of the Sindh Small Industries and arrested State Officer Murad Ali Marri and a retired cop, Abdul Haq Mari. The circle officer said that both of them were arrested and caught red-handed while getting bribe from an applicant, Naeem Ahmed.
SUKKUR: Nausharoferoz Anti-Corruption Police arrested a state officer of the Sindh Small Industries and a retired cop. Reports said that a team, led by Circle Officer Aijaz Ali Memon, raided the office of the Sindh Small Industries and arrested State Officer Murad Ali Marri and a retired cop, Abdul Haq Mari. The circle officer said that both of them were arrested and caught red-handed while getting bribe from an applicant, Naeem Ahmed.
Comments