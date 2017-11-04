Sat November 04, 2017
National

OC
Our Correspondent
November 4, 2017

Official arrested for taking bribe

SUKKUR: Nausharoferoz Anti-Corruption Police arrested a state officer of the Sindh Small Industries and a retired cop.  Reports said that a team, led by Circle Officer Aijaz Ali Memon, raided the office of the Sindh Small Industries and arrested State Officer Murad Ali Marri and a retired cop, Abdul Haq Mari. The circle officer said that both of them were arrested and caught red-handed while getting bribe from an applicant, Naeem Ahmed.

