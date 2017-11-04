Work begins on Royal Trail Package-2

LAHORE :Walled City of Lahore Authority (WCLA) has undertaken the implementation of urban rehabilitation and infrastructure improvement works along with conservation of historically valued buildings and facade improvement of the buildings on Royal Trail Package -2 from Chowk Purani Kotwali to Akbari Gate of Lahore Fort.

Officials said the area to be covered under this project comprised of a representative part of the Walled City between Lahore Fort old houses mostly built on age’s old consolidated debris in narrow bazaars and streets presently infested with commercial activities particularly stretched along main road and even in streets.

They said initially the project area was giving a shabby look due to overhead hanging tidy looking bunch of telecom and electricity cables, dangerous to human life were desired to be secured and shifted to an underground network as per the requirement of modern times.

Despite all these hardships electricity, telephone, TV, Internet (optical fiber) systems have now been laid underground in the package -2 as well. The hanging overhead high/low tension (HT/LT) and telecom wires are being removed which is giving a state-of-the-art picture to the project area.

Director General WCLA Kamran Lashari said that engineering and conservation teams completed the package -1 in 2015 and then started the work on package -2 which is from Chowk Kotwali to Masti Gate.

It is an achievement that despite different hurdles and city life this part of the trail has been restored, he said and added that main monuments on this patch are the Chuna Mandi College, Mariam Zamani Mosque and Janam Asthan of Guru Arjun Ram and after the completion of this patch the trail will be opened for tourists.