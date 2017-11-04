Guru Nanak anniversary today

The anniversary of the founder of Sikh religion Baba Guru Nanak would be held at Gurdwara Janam Asthan, Nankana Sahib on Saturday (today). A large number of Sikh yatrees from across the globe have reached Pakistan to participate in the ceremony. The yatrees on Friday visited Farooqabad, Sheikhupura to perform rituals. The visiting yatrees would leave back to their respective countries on November