Factory producing counterfeit medicines sealed

PESHAWAR: The Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) on Thursday sealed a factory producing counterfeit medicines and arrested its owner.

Drug Inspector Safiullah said that the DRAP team raided a medicines factory in Jhagra area of the provincial capital. The factory was involved in manufacturing spurious drugs and equipment used in operation theatres.

The DRAP team seized the machinery, sealed the factory and arrested the owner who was being interrogated.