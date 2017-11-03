Fri November 03, 2017
Lahore

November 3, 2017

Quality publication of textbooks reviewed

Various important decisions were taken in the 47th meeting of the Board of Governors of Punjab Curriculum and Textbook Board.

The meeting, chaired by the board chairman, Lt-Gen (r) Muhammad Akram, reviewed the timely publication of low-cost, quality and error-free textbooks in the light of the Chief Minister's Educational Reforms Programme. The meeting also approved promotion of the board employees.Punjab Curriculum and Textbook Board Managing Director Abdul Qayyum briefed the participants on the board performance.

The participants expressed their satisfaction on it. The promoted include Iftikhar Ahmad, Faiz Rasool, Kamal Ahmad, Asad Ali, Arshad Mahmood, M Latif and Qaiser Iqbal.

