500 cadets pledge to support PRCS drive

Islamabad :Over 500 students of Cadet College, Hassanabdal, Wednesday pledged to be part of the nationwide ‘Give Way to Ambulance: Give Way to Life’ campaign launched by the International Committee of Red Cross (ICRC) in collaboration with the Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS).

The pledged was made at a function organized at the Red Crescent Youth Club, Cadet College, Hasanabadal. The Chairman of PRCS Dr. Saeed Elahi administered the oath, which reads as: “I do hereby solemnly pledge that I shall always give way to an ambulance because life has the first right of way. I also confirm to be a volunteer of the Pakistan Red Crescent Society and assure that I will serve the humanity to the best of my capability.”

Addressing the participants, Dr. Saeed said the pledge made by the students of Pakistan’s top cadet college was a step forward towards further boosting the nationwide campaign and taking it to other colleges and universities of the country.

Dr. Saeed informed the students that the Pakistani youth is proving its mettle all over the world. “I am proud to share with you that the volunteers of PRCS have won ‘Youth on the Move Award’ organized by the International Federation of Red Cross/Red Crescent Societies among 192 countries,” he said. He further termed volunteers as the backbone of Red Cross/Red Crescent and informed that PRCS has 1.8 million volunteers across the country, mostly students of colleges and universities.

Dr. Saeed thanked the Principal of the College Najeeb Tariq for his support in arranging the function. Najeeb Tariq thanked PRCS for highlighting an important social issue, and assured that the college staff and students will fully support the humanitarian endeavours of PRCS by playing their role in making the campaign a success.

PRCS Youth Club Chairman Mozzam Ali Saqib and President Amjad Ali Malik also spoke on the occasion.