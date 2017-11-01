PBA elects office-bearers

KARACHI: The annual general council meeting of the Pakistan Broadcasters Association was held here on Tuesday. Members related to the TV and Radio category attended the meeting. The meeting unanimously elected the new office-bearers of the PBA for year 2017-18. Mian Amir Mahmood was elected as Chairman, Salman Iqbal as Senior Vice Chairman, Sultan Ali Lakhani as Vice Chairman, and Mir Ibrahim Rahman was elected as Secretary General. Shakil Masood Hussain was elected as Joint Secretary while Muhammad Aslam Qazi was elected as Finance Secretary.