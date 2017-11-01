Wed November 01, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

November 1, 2017

Share

Advertisement

PBA elects office-bearers

PBA elects office-bearers

KARACHI: The annual general council meeting of the Pakistan Broadcasters Association was held here on Tuesday. Members related to the TV and Radio category attended the meeting. The meeting unanimously elected the new office-bearers of the PBA for year 2017-18. Mian Amir Mahmood was elected as Chairman, Salman Iqbal as Senior Vice Chairman, Sultan Ali Lakhani as Vice Chairman, and Mir Ibrahim Rahman was elected as Secretary General. Shakil Masood Hussain was elected as Joint Secretary while Muhammad Aslam Qazi was elected as Finance Secretary.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Advertisement