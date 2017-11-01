Wed November 01, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Newspost

November 1, 2017

Share

Advertisement

Land mafia

Land mafia

KARACHI: Land grabbers in Karachi are illegally occupying public and private property. The relevant authorities are completely powerless before the mafia and have failed to remove the encroachment. These land grabbers are more active in Gulistan-e-Jauhar, North Karachi, Surjani Town and Korangi. The genuine owners of the property that is illegally occupied by these land grabbers have been badly affected.

The practice of grabbing land through unfair means is at peak in the city and there is no one to control this menace. No FIR is lodged against the wrongdoers who are roaming free. Innocent civilians, on the other hand, are living their lives in misery. A policy should be adopted to safeguard the government and private property.

Syed Javed Ahmed (Karachi)

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Advertisement