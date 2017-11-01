Land mafia

KARACHI: Land grabbers in Karachi are illegally occupying public and private property. The relevant authorities are completely powerless before the mafia and have failed to remove the encroachment. These land grabbers are more active in Gulistan-e-Jauhar, North Karachi, Surjani Town and Korangi. The genuine owners of the property that is illegally occupied by these land grabbers have been badly affected.

The practice of grabbing land through unfair means is at peak in the city and there is no one to control this menace. No FIR is lodged against the wrongdoers who are roaming free. Innocent civilians, on the other hand, are living their lives in misery. A policy should be adopted to safeguard the government and private property.

Syed Javed Ahmed (Karachi)