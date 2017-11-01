National Theatre Festival kicks off at PNCA

Islamabad :The 12th National Theatre Festival was kicked off Monday evening with the staging of ‘dekh tamasha’, a play adopted by A.D. Baloch from a short story by the renowned fiction writer Krishan Chandar.

The play was performed by the drama artistes of the Sangat Theatre Group from Quetta. The play revolves around the misery of a person who got stuck beneath a tree-log when a tree fell down during a rainstorm. Every department shifts responsibility of cutting the tree and rescuing the victim on other department. Finally, a drug addict helps the victim. The play well depicted the declining human values and insensitivity towards helping others while they are in untoward situation.

The cast of the play included Sadaqaut Baloch, Aurangzeb Zebi, Maqsood Qureshi, Manzoor Sabir, Asif Sahar, Ibrahim Raaz, Zulfiqar Chaudhary, Savera Shahzadi and Samreen Rana. They performed different characters in the play with right amount of the expressions. Speaking on the curtain raiser of the festival, the Director General PNCA Syed Jamal Shah said as many as 45 plays would be staged to coincide with the 45th anniversary of the PNCA.

All leading theatre groups from countrywide are participating in the annual feature of the national organisation mandated to promote the culture and arts. Jamal Shah said art plays key role in advancing the life itself, and the PNCA is putting every bit of its efforts to consolidate the cultural synergy of the provinces and other federating units of the country to assemble the bouquet of culture.