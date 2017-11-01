Sindh wind energy moot on 22nd

KARACHI: The government of Sindh is organising a moot on November 22 to highlight the vast and largely untapped potential of Sindh province, where thousands of megawatts of renewable energy can be produced through wind turbines, a handout said on Tuesday. “The 2nd International Wind Energy Summit to be held on November 22, 2017 will discuss in detail problems being faced by the stakeholders attempting to unleash power of this clean energy resource of the province,” the official statement said.