Wed November 01, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Business

November 1, 2017

Share

Advertisement

Sindh wind energy moot on 22nd

Sindh wind energy moot on 22nd

KARACHI: The government of Sindh is organising a moot on November 22 to highlight the vast and largely untapped potential of Sindh province, where thousands of megawatts of renewable energy can be produced through wind turbines, a handout said on Tuesday.  “The 2nd International Wind Energy Summit to be held on November 22, 2017 will discuss in detail problems being faced by the stakeholders attempting to unleash power of this clean energy resource of the province,” the official statement said.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Advertisement