Business moot, expo concludes

LAHORE :Second International Business Conference and Exhibition (IBCE-2017) held by University of Management and Technology (UMT), Lahore concluded with a formal closing ceremony that comprised of speeches of the guests, giving away souvenirs and certificates to the exhibitors and sponsors.

Higher Education Commission Punjab Chairman Prof Dr Nizam-ud-Din presided over the closing ceremony. On the occasion, chief organiser IBCE Abid HK Shirwani and the guests of honour Mr Hasan Ali Celik, Turkish Deputy Minister for Science, Technology and Industry, Mr Abdou Maman, Minister for Industries, Nigeria, Mr Tang Nguon Song, Adviser to the Royal Government of Cambodia and other guests of honour were present.

Addressing the participants, Prof Nizam-ud-Din said it was a matter of excitement to visit UMT’s moot on business and expo that had attracted both foreign and international exhibitors. He said HEC Punjab would soon take an initiative to engage public as well as private sector universities to conduct in-depth research on the issues of national interest.

According to a press release, Turkish Deputy Minister for Science and Technology Mr Hasan Celik said University of Management and Technology is in good books of Turkish government that wants to collaborate with the varsity through a number of initiatives like recently set up Pak-Turk Studies Centre.

IBCE-2017 was organised to illustrate important sectors, which included clean energy, automobile, IT and telecom, textile, services, construction and housing, manufacturing, food and agriculture and fast-moving consumer goods. Technical expo and education conference went in parallel, giving a fascinating look to the visitors. Around 20,000 people, including students, families, local traders, and general public visited the last day of the event at Expo Center Lahore.

OPC: The Overseas Pakistanis Commission Punjab (OPC) reclaimed agricultural land of an expatriate Pakistani from illegal occupants and handed over it to the owner on Monday. OPC Punjab Director General Syed Javed Iqbal Bukhari said that Ijaz Ahmad currently settled in Manchester, UK, lodged a complaint that some illegal occupants have took control of his agricultural land, four kanal and 17 marla, situated at Gujranwala district. His complaint was forwarded to District Overseas Pakistanis Committee (DOPC) Gujranwala. DOPC officials intervened and got possession of his land back.