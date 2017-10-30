Pak-SL cricket match welcomed

LAHORE: Punjab Human Rights and Minorities Affairs Minister Khalil Tahir Sandhu has said the Sri Lankan cricket team’s tour to the country will open the doors of international cricket in Pakistan. He expressed his good wishes for both cricket teams and said the nation’s good wishes and prayers are with them. He said the Punjab government took tight security measures and other arrangements for the T-20 match, which is commendable. He appealed to the cricket lovers to cooperate with the district administration and the police. He said through a good atmosphere a positive identity of Pakistan could be maintained throughout the world.