PR reserves 28 luxurious saloons for VIPs

ISLAMABAD: As many as 28 luxury saloon coaches of Pakistan Railways have been allocated for travel of VIPs across the country. Two highly luxurious coaches have been allocated for the prime minister, while five have been allocated for the railways minister, sources in the Ministry of Railways told APP.

They said two saloons have been allocated to the federal government while one saloon each has been allocated to governor Sindh and Sindh government, governor Balochistan, governor Punjab, and Punjab government.

In addition, eight saloons have been allocated for the Railway Headquarters, Lahore in which one each will be marked to Chief Executive Officer/General Manager (BS-22), Additional General Manager BS-21, Inspector General Railway Police, Federal Government Inspector, Chief Operating Superintendent and three saloons have been allocated for Principal Officers, they added. They said the Principal Officers of Pakistan Railways were entitled to travel in these saloons/inspection coaches only on duty.

The luxury saloons are also available for private travel on rent. They said the saloons are very luxurious and have two rooms, a bath, dining area and kitchen which is like a small house on wheels. "The top officials can rent out these saloons for personal purposes otherwise most of the time these would remain parked," the sources added.