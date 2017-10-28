CPSP trainee doctors sent abroad

LAHORE: The College of Physicians and Surgeons Pakistan (CPSP) is sending trainee doctors to England and Ireland for two years. It is compulsory for the trainee doctors to come back to Pakistan after completion of the training.

According to a press release, 60 trainee doctors have been shortlisted this year for two year training in the affiliated hospitals of University Hospital Birmingham including Queen Elizhabt, Heartlands, Solihall, and Good Hope.

While addressing the shortlisted doctors in CPSP, Regional Center Lahore Regional Director CPSP Birmingham Prof Habib-ur-Rehman said they would be provided the best training opportunities in England. The Health Education England would help them in getting GMC registration after which they will be granted a license to work in England.