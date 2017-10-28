Seminar on breast cancer today

Islamabad: Pakistan Society of Clinical Oncology (NORI Hospital) and Patient Welfare Society (NORI Hospital) are organising a public awareness seminar on Breast Cancer today (Saturday), at NORI Hospital, G-8/3, at 10 a.m., says a press release.PAEC Chairman will be the chief guest, Member Planning Commission (Social Sector) Dr. Asma Haider, NORI Hospital Director Dr. Mohammad Faheem and Dr Humaira Mehmood including others will also address on the occasion.More over patients who have been treated and cured from cancer shall also share their experiences. A walk will also take place after the seminar.