Sat October 28, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Islamabad

October 28, 2017

Share

Advertisement

Seminar on breast cancer today

Seminar on breast cancer today

Islamabad: Pakistan Society of Clinical Oncology (NORI Hospital) and Patient Welfare Society (NORI Hospital) are organising a public awareness seminar on Breast Cancer today (Saturday), at NORI Hospital, G-8/3, at 10 a.m., says a press release.PAEC Chairman will be the chief guest, Member Planning Commission (Social Sector) Dr. Asma Haider, NORI Hospital Director Dr. Mohammad Faheem and Dr Humaira Mehmood including others will also address on the occasion.More over patients who have been treated and cured from cancer shall also share their experiences. A walk will also take place after the seminar.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Advertisement