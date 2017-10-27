Imran, a fake Niazi, has never disclosed income sources, says Zardari

LAHORE: Terming Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan a fake Niazi, Pakistan People’s Party Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari said on Thursday he (Imran) had never disclosed his sources of income so far.

Addressing the party workers here, he termed the Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital (SKMCH) a cash cow for Imran Khan, as its funds and donations were being used by the PTI chief for his family. Zardari claimed that the women in the PTI are joining the MeToo campaign, which went viral a few days ago in the wake of sexual harassment scandals across the globe.

He also taunted Imran Khan by calling him ‘Muafi’ (apology) Niazi. He asked what type of a ‘Naya’ (new) Pakistan Imran Khan wanted to make? Will he help Jammu and Kashmir accede to Pakistan, he taunted. He said he had not seen any progress in Khyber-Pakhtun-khwa during the past four years of the PTI rule there.

Taking a jibe at Nawaz Sharif, Zardari called him a ‘Paper Tiger’, who had taken shelter at his residence in London. He expressed dismay over the arrest of Sharjeel Memon, while Maryam Nawaz and Capt (retd) Safdar were granted bail by the accountability court.