Fri October 27, 2017
Business

October 27, 2017

Khushhali Bank opens new branch

KARACHI: Khushhali Microfinance Bank (KMBL) has inaugurated its new branch in Hunza, a statement said on Thursday. The branch will offer all-inclusive banking services, including Group and MSME loans, deposit, remittances, online transfer and insurance, it added. The new Hunza branch is KMBL’s third branch in the Gilgit-Baltistan region; the other two are present in Gilgit and Gahkuch, the statement said.

