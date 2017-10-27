Khushhali Bank opens new branch

KARACHI: Khushhali Microfinance Bank (KMBL) has inaugurated its new branch in Hunza, a statement said on Thursday. The branch will offer all-inclusive banking services, including Group and MSME loans, deposit, remittances, online transfer and insurance, it added. The new Hunza branch is KMBL’s third branch in the Gilgit-Baltistan region; the other two are present in Gilgit and Gahkuch, the statement said.