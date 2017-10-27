Khushhali Bank opens new branch

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI: Khushhali Microfinance Bank (KMBL) has inaugurated its new branch in Hunza, a statement said on Thursday. The branch will offer all-inclusive banking services, including Group and MSME loans, deposit, remittances, online transfer and insurance, it added. The new Hunza branch is KMBL’s third branch in the Gilgit-Baltistan region; the other two are present in Gilgit and Gahkuch, the statement said.
KARACHI: Khushhali Microfinance Bank (KMBL) has inaugurated its new branch in Hunza, a statement said on Thursday. The branch will offer all-inclusive banking services, including Group and MSME loans, deposit, remittances, online transfer and insurance, it added. The new Hunza branch is KMBL’s third branch in the Gilgit-Baltistan region; the other two are present in Gilgit and Gahkuch, the statement said.
Comments