ACCA unveils new module

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI: The Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA) held the launch event for their ethics and professional module in Pakistan, a statement said on Thursday. The event featured a panel discussion on ACCA’s report, “Ethics and trust in a digital age”.
The panellists included Helen Brand OBE - chief executive, ACCA, Dr Farrukh Iqbal – dean and director, Institute of Business Administration, Fuad Hashimi – executive director, Centre of Excellence in Responsible Business (CERB, part of Pakistan Business Council), Syed Atif Zafar, head of research, JS Global Capital Limited, and Asim Siddiqui, country managing partner / CEO, EY Ford Rhodes Chartered Accountants, it added.
KARACHI: The Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA) held the launch event for their ethics and professional module in Pakistan, a statement said on Thursday. The event featured a panel discussion on ACCA’s report, “Ethics and trust in a digital age”.
The panellists included Helen Brand OBE - chief executive, ACCA, Dr Farrukh Iqbal – dean and director, Institute of Business Administration, Fuad Hashimi – executive director, Centre of Excellence in Responsible Business (CERB, part of Pakistan Business Council), Syed Atif Zafar, head of research, JS Global Capital Limited, and Asim Siddiqui, country managing partner / CEO, EY Ford Rhodes Chartered Accountants, it added.
Comments