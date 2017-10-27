ACCA unveils new module

KARACHI: The Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA) held the launch event for their ethics and professional module in Pakistan, a statement said on Thursday. The event featured a panel discussion on ACCA’s report, “Ethics and trust in a digital age”.

The panellists included Helen Brand OBE - chief executive, ACCA, Dr Farrukh Iqbal – dean and director, Institute of Business Administration, Fuad Hashimi – executive director, Centre of Excellence in Responsible Business (CERB, part of Pakistan Business Council), Syed Atif Zafar, head of research, JS Global Capital Limited, and Asim Siddiqui, country managing partner / CEO, EY Ford Rhodes Chartered Accountants, it added.