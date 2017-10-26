Do more

The Lahore traffic police have recently recruited a squad of warden who will assist existing wardens to regulate traffic on roads. Although this step is taken to improve the traffic discipline in the city, the authorities have to do a lot regarding traffic control. Addition of even thousand more wardens will still not give desired results, since residents of the city are unwilling to follow traffic rules. Initially, a big initiative is needed to educate people about traffic rules. This should be followed by tough regulations binding people to follow rules at any cost. The authorities can start with speed regulation and specified bike lanes on the roads.

The authorities will also have to control the increasing number of vehicles. Recent report of the excise department shows that there are approximately 3,500,000 registered bikes and 1,200,000 cars in Lahore. This is so huge figure that one can only think of extremely disordered traffic on the roads, resulting in severe accidents on a daily basis. The traffic police should also involve other departments like the local government and the anti-encroachment unit because this problem can never be solved without the collaboration of all concerned departments. So the solutions like new warden staff or roads’ expansion are not the solution to overcome this multidirectional issue because it needs critical planning not only in educating people, but also in charging high fines even on minor mistakes. Traffic mess on the roads is not just one problem itself, but creates number of other problems like air pollution, noise pollution, accidents and injuries, mental disturbance among citizens etc. It means once the traffic will be regulated on the roads, many other problems will be solved or reduced automatically.

Muhammad Adil Sargana ( Lahore )

***********

Deteriorating condition of Nishter Road is causing difficulties for the people. Commuters remain stuck in traffic jams for hours. Since a prestigious education institute is also situated here, students also face difficulties in the morning and the afternoon.

Because of potholes, it is absolutely impossible to have smooth rides on the road. The concerned authorities should look into the matter and take immediate action for prompt repair of road.

Sohail Ahmed Saqib ( Karachi )