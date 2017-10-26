Development in Karachi

The incumbent government has scaled up the number of development projects across the country, especially in Punjab. In this regard, the efforts of the chief minister of Punjab are commendable. After the Metro Bus Service and the Safe City project, the Lahore Orange Line Metro Train will further facilitate the commuters of Lahore. However, on the other hand, the government has totally ignored Karachi – a city which contributes a lot to the country’s GDP. The slow pace of development work has badly trampled with the life of residents of Karachi. It is hard to survive in the city without a proper public transport system. The Orange Line Bus Project hasn’t been completed to date. In addition, the route from New Karachi to Guru Mandir chosen for the mega bus project will not facilitate a large number of commuters.

What is still missing in the city is the circular railway network. Karachi used to have a smart circular railway route which covered all major areas. Pakistan Railways has also shown interested in launching the local train network in the city, however nothing has been done to turn this proposal into reality. What the government can do is to start the local train on a trial basis. The first route can be from Landhi to City Station. This route will facilitate thousands of commuters.

Hassan Jawwad (Karachi )