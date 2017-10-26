Acting MD of BoK takes charge

PESHAWAR: Muhammad Shahbaz Jameel, executive Vice-President (EVP) and Group Head Business of The Bank of Khyber (BoK), assumed the charge of acting managing director of the bank.

He has been appointed by the Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and will serve against the position till the appointment of permanent MD of the bank.

A press release said Shahbaz is a seasoned banker having 25 years of diverse experience at leading financial institutions including as Executive Vice-President since 2006, first at Pak Oman Investment Company and then at United Bank Limited.

He earned an MSc in International Business and Management from University of Manchester, UK as a Chevening scholar. Shahbaz earned MBA in Finance from University of Toledo, Ohio, USA.

He had also worked with the Privatisation Commission, government of Pakistan, in the banking sector reforms.