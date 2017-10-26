Thu October 26, 2017
Business

October 26, 2017

AkzoNobel launches new paint

KARACHI: AkzoNobel, the leading global paints and coatings company, launches the latest addition to their paint family, Dulux EasyCare™ paint, a statement said on Wednesday.

Eagerly anticipated by families, this premium quality protective paint offers the innovative Kidproof+ technology, which acts as a film coating that prevents and delays stains from penetrating deep into the walls, allowing for easy clean ups, it added.

In addition, the product comes with the benefit of anti-bacterial properties, adding a layer of protection to inhibit bacteria growth on walls. A washable water-based emulsion for interior walls and ceilings, Dulux EasyCare™ provides a highly durable and smooth mid-sheen finish to masonry surfaces. Due to its stain repellent properties, common household stains can be cleaned off easily, it added.

