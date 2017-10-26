President to open trade fair

Karachi: President Mamnoon Hussain will inaugurate Pakistan International Trade Fair 2017, on Thursday (October 26) at the Expo centre Karachi, a statement said on Wednesday.

Pakistan International Trade Fair (PITF-2017) is being organised from October 26 to 29 jointly by the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) and Badar Expo Solutions, it added.

The event is fully endorsed by the government of Pakistan through its ministries and Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP). Around 100 foreign from 20 countries and 200 local companies are participating in the fair. Besides exhibition, there will be conferences and seminars, including one on CPEC, which will be held on October 27, it added.