MCI dissatisfied with fire safety measures in govt buildings

Islamabad: The Emergency and Disaster Management (E&DM) Wing of the Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI) has shown dissatisfaction over the fire safety arrangements in important government buildings like the President House, Pak Secretariat, Cabinet Secretariat and Foreign Affairs Ministry.

The E&DM Wing after carrying out spot checking observed that the fire safety arrangements in some highly important government buildings are not in line with the guidelines provided to all the private and government buildings, offices, entities and educational institutions.

The Additional Director of E&DM Wing has now sent a letter to the Services and Works Department of Capital Development Authority (CDA) in which he pointed out lack of proper equipment and facilities in important government buildings and directed to take immediate measures to ensure proper arrangements are made in line with the guidelines provided by the MCI.

The letter stated that when the inspection team observed the fire safety measures it came to know that fire extinguishers that are supposed to carry CO2 gas have not been filled and Dry Chemical Powder (DCP) not changed for last many years.

It has been directed in the letter that Fire Safety Code 2016, jointly prepared by Pakistan Engineering Council and National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), should be immediately implemented in the government buildings.