Wed October 25, 2017
Business

October 25, 2017

PCJCCI, Chinese firm sign MoU

LAHORE: With the progress of the “Belt and Road” initiative, practical Chinese education is increasingly becoming an “inelastic demand” for both China and Pakistan, an official of the Pakistan-China Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCJCCI) said on Tuesday.

S M Naveed, president of PCJCCI was addressing after the MoU signing ceremony held in China between CCPIT Guangdong and PCJCCI. Naveed represented Pakistan at the forum where more than 40 countries have signed cooperative agreements with China.

The MoU signing ceremony was organised during the 21st Century Maritime Silk Road International Expo. The idea of belt and road initiative is now embraced by more than 100 nations and international organisations who found that there is a dire need of practical and vocational Chinese education in countries along the “Belt and Road.”

