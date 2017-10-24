US training course for KP journalists

PESHAWAR: 4thPillar is hosting a Reporting and Writing Certificate course for the working journalists of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa at Peshawar Press Club by tomorrow (Wednesday).

According to a press release, the course is designed and written by Poynter University, USA. After passing the assessment, the journalists will receive a certificate from the Poynter University.

The aim of this course is to produce certified journalists who can contribute positively to journalism in Pakistan. www.4thPillar.org is working for the promotion of ethical journalism in Pakistan and the capacity building of Pakistani journalists through international media trainings.