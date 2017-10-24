Former CEC Hamid Ali Mirza passes away

KARACHI: Former chief election commissioner and a former judge of the Supreme Court Justice (retd) Hamid Ali Mirza passed away on Monday. He was 77. He remained Chief Election Commissioner from 2009 to 2012.

Justice (retd) Mirza started his career in 1961 as a lawyer in district courts. In 1973, he joined the judicial service as a senior civil judge and judicial magistrate. He was promoted as sessions judge in January 1983. He was elevated as judge of Sindh High Court on April 10, 1995 and as judge of the Supreme Court on April, 4,2000 where he served till retirement in 2005. His funeral prayers will be offered at Masjid-e-Sultan DHA phase V after Zuhar prayer today. Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Mian Saqib Nisar and other judges prayed for the departed soul and expressed deep sorrow and grief on the sad demise of the Justice Hamid Ali Mirza. They extended their heartfelt condolences and sincere sympathies with members of the grieved family.