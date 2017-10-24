RDA conducts operation against illegal construction

Rawalpindi: Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) conducted operation against unauthorised construction and sealed property in residential area of Asghar Mall Scheme.

Following directives of Commissioner Rawalpindi Division/Director General (DG) RDA Talat Mahmood Gondal, RDA’s Building Control Wing has been actively conducting continuous operations against illegal/unauthorised commercial and residential construction activities including plazas/shops, schools and other illegal land use within the controlled area of RDA in Rawalpindi city.

In pursuance of directions, Metropolitan Planning and Traffic Engineering (MP&TE) Directorate, RDA’s Enforcement Team in the supervision of RDA's Building Control Superintendent Syed Aslam Shah, Building inspector Mukhtar Ahmad and others with the assistance of Rawalpindi Police from the concerned Police Station carried out operation against illegal flats at Asghar Mall Scheme.

RDA Building Control Wing sealed illegal flats at property no. P-1542, Asghar Mall Schem. The owners of the property constructed illegal third floor in violation of Punjab Development of Cities Act 1976 and RDA Building and Zoning Regulations under section 39 and 8.2.2. Civil Judge Raja Javaid Iqbal had cancelled Stay Order on the said property and previously this building was sealed on July 22, 2017 but broken by the offender.