Tue October 24, 2017
Lahore

October 24, 2017

Security steps for Sikhs reviewed

LAHORE :Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) has finalized arrangements for the security of Sikh visitors who would be reaching Pakistan on November 02, to participate in the birth anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak at Nankana Sahib.

Evacuee Trust Property Board Chairman Siddiq-ul-Farooq chaired Monday a meeting regarding security arrangements. He said over 5,000 Sikh visitors from across the globe would come to Pakistan on November, 02 at Lahore. The main ceremony would be held on November, 04 at Nankana Sahib. The visitors would stay till November 11.

