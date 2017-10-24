Rupee flat

The rupee stood firm on sluggish dollar demand on Monday, currency dealers said. The rupee managed to close at 105.43 against the dollar, unchanged from the previous levels in the interbank market.

The rupee remained largely range-bound, trading as low as 105.45 and high as 105.48. The currency pair was traded at 107.30/60 as compared to 107.40/70 in the previous session in the open market.