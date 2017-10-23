Expired medicines

According to some media reports, out of 121 drug inspectors, approximately 64 were allegedly involved in corruption. Against some amount of money, these people let pharmacies sell fake and expired medicines. These medicines are being sold in many areas of Pakistan. This is unlawful and a criminal activity. In 2010, at least 100 patients died because of spurious medicines. It is a shame that the concerned authorities haven’t taken any action to deal with the situation. Wrongdoers are only concern about making profit and are putting the life of people in danger. The authorities should ensure quality control and punish such inspectors who are involved in this criminal activity. The negligence of the authorities is also playing an equal role in destroying the lives of so many people. Immediate action is required to put an end to such practices.

Eisiyan Haider (Turbat)