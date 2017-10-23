Pakistan slams terrorist attack in Kabul

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan strongly condemns the terrorist attack near military Academy in Kabul on October 21, 2017, foreign office said here on Saturday. We are grieved at the loss of precious lives in this dreadful terrorist act and convey our deepest condolences and sympathies with the bereaved families who have lost their loved ones. We also pray for the speedy recovery of the injured, foreign office said in a statement.

Reiterating its strong condemnation of terrorism in all forms and manifestations, Pakistan expresses solidarity with the government and people of Afghanistan in their fight against the menace of terrorism. We believe that concerted efforts by states, and close cooperation among them, are needed for eliminating the scourge of terrorism, the statement added.