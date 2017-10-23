People’s problems being solved on priority basis: Asif

SIALKOT: Foreign Minister Khawaja Asif has said that all available resources are being used for solving people’s problems on priority basis.

Addressing an open kutchery at Pakistan Muslim League House on Sunday, he said that huge funds were being spent on different projects of people’s welfare in Sialkot. He said that the basic objective of holding an open kutchary was to listen to people’s problems directly, take appropriate steps for solving them at the earliest.

Kh Asif said that people’s welfare was top on agenda of the government, and, in this regard, many steps had already been taken. The minister also listened to the problems of people and directed the authorities concerned to solve their problems.

Provincial Minister for Local Government and Community Development Khawaja Manshaullah Butt, MPA Chaudhry Muhammad Ikram and others were also present on the occasion.