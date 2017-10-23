SNGPL thrash SSGC, Karachi Whites in commanding position

KARACHI: Karachi Whites put themselves in a better position against Rawalpindi on the second day of their Pool B fifth round match of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy here at the National Stadium on Sunday.

Meanwhile, in Pool A outing at Faisalabad, former champions Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) overwhelmed group leaders Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) by eight wickets to virtually ensure their place in the Super Eight stage.

In the outing between Karachi Whites and Rawalpindi, 14 wickets fell on the second day which also tilted the pendulum in favour of the hosts being strongly backed by their pace duo of Mohammad Sami and Adeel Malik who have so far claimed 14 wickets between them.

After securing a 52-run lead, Karachi Whites reduced Rawalpindi to 140-7 in their second innings, for a lead of only 88.

Skipper Sohail Tanvir (30*) was fighting a lone battle. The international all-rounder had hammered four fours and one six in his unfinished 55-ball effort. Their key batsmen Umar waheed (26), Sheharyar Ghani (23) and Behram Khan (20) once again failed.

Sami, who had taken five wickets in the first innings, once again proved to be a real tormentor for the visitors and got 3-40. Adeel, who had claimed four wickets in the first innings, clinched 2-33.

In response to Rawalpindi’s first innings total of 123, Karachi Whites resumed the day at 75-3 and were folded for 175. Test discard Faisal Iqbal, who was batting on 37, fell for 45, striking six fours and one six from 51 deliveries. At one stage Karachi Whites were reeling at 120-9. However Azam Hussain, (31*) and Adeel Malik (29) shared 55 to enable their side to secure a well-needed lead.

Azam cracked five fours from 47 balls. Adeel, who was bowled by left-arm pacer Nazar Hussain, struck five fours from 30 balls. Pishin-born Nazar (5-62) and Fatehjang-born Haseeb Azam (5-52) bowled superbly.

At Iqbal Stadium in Faisalabad, it was a poor batting display from group leaders SSGC, who after conceding a 15-run lead, perished for only 74 in their second innings to set a 60-run target for SNGPL. SNGPL achieved that in 28 overs after losing two wickets.

Pacemen Mohammad Abbas (3-10), Azizullah (3-17) and Asad Ali (2-25) rocked SSGC with fine bowling. Asad finished the game with 6-63, while Abbas and Azizullah claimed five wickets each. In response to SSGC’s first innings score of 129, SNGPL resumed the day at 107-7 and were folded for 144 with left-hander Ali Waqas scoring 45.

Fast bowler Ahmed Jamal prodcued his career-best figures of 9-50 in 20 overs. SNGPL, by virtue of their fourth win, moved to 36 points, just a single point behind leaders SSGC.

The Pool A encounter between Peshawar (18 points) and Lahore Blues (10 points) entered into an interesting stage at Abbottabad Cricket Stadium. After securing a 33-run lead Peshawar perished for only 65 in their second innings to set 99 to win for Lahore Blues who were one without loss at stumps.

International Aizaz Cheema, who had taken 4-42 in the first innings, once again unsettled Peshawar by capturing 6-23.

In response to Peshawar’s first innings total of 181, Lahore Blues perished for 148 after resuming at 104-5. Tayyab Tariq (60) and Irfan Haider (26*) resisted with the bat. Test cricketer Imran Khan Senior got 5-71.

At Pindi Stadium in Rawalpindi, defending champions WAPDA were in trouble as in response to National Bank of Pakistan’s (NBP) first innings total of 314 they were reeling at 181-9. Mohammad Saad was at the crease on 45. Skipper Salman Butt made 39 off 66 balls, striking six fours. Left-arm spinner Raza Hasan got 4-43.

Earlier, NBP were bowled out for 314 after resuming their first innings at 290-8. Raza Hasan struck unbeaten 37 off 91 balls, hitting five fours.

Fahad-ul-Haq (104) enabled Islamabad to pile-up 386 after resuming their first innings at 259-6 against Faisalabad at Diamond Club Ground Islamabad.

Fahad smashed 15 fours from 154 deliveries. Naseer Akram got 5-122. Faisalabad, in reply, were 127-4 at close.

At LCCA Ground Lahore, Lahore Whites secured 105 runs lead when after scoring 240 they dismissed Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA) for 135. Mohammad Irfan and Waqas Ahmed got four wickets each.

Lahore Whites were 81-1 in their second innings at stumps, for an overall lead of 186.At Jinnah Stadium in Sialkot, Adnan Mehmood (124) enabled PTV to score 312 all out in their first innings against United Bank Limited (UBL). In reply, UBL were 261-4 with Saad Ali (140*) hammering his second century of the season.

After gaining 106 runs lead, Habib Bank Limited (HBL) were struggling at 97-8 in their second innings against Khan Research Laboratories (KRL) at Multan Stadium.