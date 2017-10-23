Six faint after taking poisonous tea

LAHORE :Six people fainted after taking poisonous tea in the Raiwind area on Sunday. Rescuers removed the victims to hospital where the condition of two men, identified as Naveed and Allah Rakha, was stated to be precarious. Police have arrested the owner of the tea shop.

found dead: A newborn boy was found dead in the Gujjarpura police area on Sunday. Passersby spotted the body of the newborn and informed police. The body has been removed to morgue.

Youth: A 25-year-old youth was found dead in the Ravi Road police jurisdiction on Sunday. Passersby spotted the body lying near Greater Iqbal Park and informed police. It has been removed to morgue.

suspended: The SP Mujahid on Sunday suspended four officials of Police Response Unit (PRU) on charges of receiving bribe from truck drivers on Bund Road. The suspended officials of PRU team 8 were allowing the truck drivers to park their vehicles on Bund Road after receiving bribe from them.

arrested: Police arrested 11 persons on charges of selling and flying kites here on Sunday. Police registered nine cases and arrested 11 violators of the ban imposed on selling and flying kites. Forty kites and 13 kite string spools were also seized.

accidents: Two people lost their lives in different road accidents here on Sunday. A bike rider was killed by a speeding trailer on Gurumangat Road, Gulberg. A cyclist, identified as Akram, was killed by a rashly-driven car at Nishtar Colony. The bodies have been removed to morgue.Two bodies found: A 50-year-old man was found dead in the Garden Town police area on Sunday. The man, yet to be identified, was an addict, police claimed and said he might have died of an overdose of drugs. Meanwhile, Bhatti Gate police found a body of an unidentified man. The bodies have been removed to morgue.