Experts say lithotripsy best treatmen of renal stones

PESHAWAR: Experts at a symposium here on Saturday said that lithotripsy was the best and non-invasive procedure to get rid of renal stones if patients were selected properly and trained operators and standard machines were used.

The Department of Medical Education & Research of Northwest General Hospital & Research Centre had organised daylong symposium on “Shockwave Lithographed” at Northwest School of Medicine in collaboration with the Pakistan Association of Urological Surgeons (PAUS).

Dr Mian Naushad Ali Kakakhel and experts spoke on the occasion.

Khyber Medical University Vice-Chancellor Dr Arshad Javaid was the guest of honour.

The experts said that lithotripsy should be used for stones less than 2 centimeter lying in a suitable position of the kidney. It is not indicated for large stones as bigger loads of stone fragments will not pass easily and will lead to complications.

Over the years, some health professionals started abusing this novel technology for various reasons mostly for financial gains and lack of proper knowledge.

This technology was used for patients not suitable for lithotripsy causing complications to patients.

People started using inferior quality machines and untrained persons run those machines.

The symposium highlighted various available machines and new technologies and their effectiveness about scientific pros and cons of lithotripsy.

The purpose was to impart knowledge to doctors and create public awareness through media about benefits of shockwave lithotripsy.

This is the emerging and most effective treatment for renal stones in properly selected cases.