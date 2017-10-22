Sun October 22, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Peshawar

October 22, 2017

Share

Advertisement

Fareed Toofan joins PTI

Fareed Toofan joins PTI

KARAK: Former provincial minister and Awami National Party leader Fareed Toofan on Saturday joined the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI).

He met PTI Chief Imran Khan at his residence in Banigala and announced joining the PTI. The PTI workers in Karak welcomed him to the party fold.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Advertisement