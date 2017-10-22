Fareed Toofan joins PTI

Print Story
KARAK: Former provincial minister and Awami National Party leader Fareed Toofan on Saturday joined the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI).
He met PTI Chief Imran Khan at his residence in Banigala and announced joining the PTI. The PTI workers in Karak welcomed him to the party fold.
