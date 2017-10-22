Sun October 22, 2017
Islamabad

October 22, 2017

Latex allergy

An allergy to latex is quite common. So much so that your doctor or dentist may ask you if you have one before you have any type of examination. The US Dental Association identifies these possible symptoms of a latex allergy:

* Skin reactions, such as itching, redness, rash or hives.

* Itchy nose, throat or eyes.

* Runny nose, sneezing, coughing or wheezing.

 

