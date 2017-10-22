Saudi consul general passes away

KARACHI: The Consul General of Saudi Arabia in Karachi, Mohammad Abdullah Abdul Daim, passed away here on Saturday morning.

The Dean of Honorary Consul Corps Sindh, Dr. Ikhtiar Baig, said that the diplomat died of cardiac arrest. He said that he visited the Saudi Consulate here and offered condolences to the Saudi diplomats.

Dr. Baig said arrangements are being made to shift the body of the deceased to Saudi Arabia.

He stated that Mohammad Abdullah Abdul Daim, who had completed his three-year term in Karachi was elevated as Ambassador and was awaiting his new posting.

Dr. Baig while expressing his deep sorrow and grief said that the deceased was a true friend of Pakistan.