Fazl will be next PM: JUI-F leader

SUKKUR: Addressing the Azmat-e-Islam Conference in Khairpur, JUI-F Secretary General Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri said that Maulana Fazlur Rehman would be the future prime minister of Pakistan to make it an Islamic state. He said that a certain group in Pakistan wants to make Pakistan a secular, liberal and madaris-free state. He said that such attempts would never materialise, because the JUI-F, in the assemblies as well as out of assemblies, had been defending Pakistan.

He said that in the 2018 general elections, the JUI-F would be a popular political party to form the government in KPK and other provinces. He said the country was passing through tough time and said that we have to unite to overcome these problems.