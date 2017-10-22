‘Criminal justice system must protect vulnerable groups’

There is a need to establish a system which could provide vulnerable groups, such as women and children, the space to voice their issues freely, observed speakers at the launching ceremony of a project titled, Supporting mechanism for vulnerable groups in the criminal justice system.

The event, jointly organised by the Legal Rights Forum and the GIZ, a German development agency, also analysed problems with the current judicial system that has been unable to serve the needs of women and children despite landmark legislations.

Discussing the objectives of the event, head of programme at GIZ/CIS-II, Astrid Bosh, said the event focused on improving education and training so as to strengthen and increase investigative capacities in criminal investigations.

This Bosh explained could be achieved by encouraging practical use of professional methods of investigation, including the use of forensic knowledge, skills and abilities in the process of criminal investigation as well as creation of mechanisms which could ensure an appropriate response towards vulnerable groups, especially juveniles and women.

Barrister Shahida Jamil, former federal law and human rights minister, identified the flaws that affect the access to criminal justice of vulnerable groups.

Terming GIZ’s initiative important and timely, she also emphasised on effective coordination among concerned departments.

Advisor to Chief Minister on Social Welfare Shamim Mumtaz discussed the role of the Social Welfare Department in improving the criminal justice system and elaborated upon the services available to vulnerable segments of the society.

She also promised to ensure her department’s support to enhance coordination among stakeholders.

The speakers also highlighted the importance of awareness and capacity building of institutions to develop strong linkages for better implementation of the system.

Later, a panel discussion on the status of women and juvenile laws in Sindh, in the context of effective coordination among relative departments, was also held.

The discussion was presided over by chairperson of the Provincial Commission on Status of Women, Nuzhat Shirin; the panellists included representatives of civil society, police, judiciary and prosecution.

The speakers discussed the barriers such groups face in accessing justice. They agreed that transforming police station’s culture into one that is inclusive of gender will significantly improve the situation for women.

Prominent among the participants were Faizullah Korejo, AIG Police (Forensic), Shahla Qureshi, SP City Karachi and Dr Ejaz Khokar, police surgeon.